Helen D. Burton

Helen D. Burton Obituary
Helen D. Burton

Southampton - January 17, 2020, of Southampton, NJ. Wife of the late Norman Burton. Mother of Bobbie (Barry) Levy and Phil (Sherri) Burton. Companion of the late Lou Silverman. Grandmother of David (Jenn), Natalie (Doug), Laurie (Vasily), Jessica, Dale (Jen) and Stephanie. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:30 AM to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Ent. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Bobbie and Barry Levy on Tuesday from 5:00 - 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish Federation of Southern NJ, www.jfedsnj.org
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
