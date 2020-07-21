1/1
Helen E. "Betty" Gray
Helen E. "Betty" Gray

Lindenwold - On July 19, 2020, Betty (nee Hausman), age 69, beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Gray III. Survived by daughters Tina (Larry) Groff, Brandi Williams, Kellie Kunz, 7 grandchildren; Andrew, Jillian, Mackyla, Quinton, Raymond, Marissa & Michael, siblings June Hausman, John Hausman, nieces Judy Gale and Laura Massey. Cremation was held privately. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all Betty's loved ones. We have known you for a life time. Rest in peace betty. Michael marilyn and family ♥
Marilyn miduski
