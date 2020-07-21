Helen E. "Betty" Gray
Lindenwold - On July 19, 2020, Betty (nee Hausman), age 69, beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Gray III. Survived by daughters Tina (Larry) Groff, Brandi Williams, Kellie Kunz, 7 grandchildren; Andrew, Jillian, Mackyla, Quinton, Raymond, Marissa & Michael, siblings June Hausman, John Hausman, nieces Judy Gale and Laura Massey. Cremation was held privately. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.