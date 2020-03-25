|
|
Helen E. Westenberger (nee Bond)
Williamstown, NJ - Age 89, passed away on March 24, 2020. Helen married the love of her life, Leon F. Westenberger, Sr. on April 23rd 1949. She was a proud mom to three sons, Leon, Jr. (Josephine), Ronald (Teresa), and David (Dru). She was also the loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 23. After the passing of her husband, Helen also enjoyed her time with her friend, Ray.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To sign the guestbook online, visit www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020