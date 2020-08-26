Helen E. Woods
Formerly of Collingswood - Helen E. Woods of Plymouth Meeting, PA, formerly a 60 year resident of Collingswood, NJ and a 10 year resident of Stuart, FL passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was 96 years old.
Born in Chews Landing, NJ to Edward and Ellen Macrory on April, 17, 1924. Called Helen by her many friends and "Elsie" to her family, she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to become a proficient secretary at the New York Shipyard. After meeting her husband James F. Woods at a dance (they loved to dance together) they were married and had one daughter, Eileen Woods (Maron). As a loving mother to Eileen, Mrs. Woods was always involved in helping others through her many associations which included her 50 year membership at the West Jersey Hospital Auxiliary, her volunteer work at Martin Memorial Hospital in Stuart, FL and her long time membership at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Collingswood, NJ. These were just a few of her many social activities. Helen worked as a private secretary at PNC Bank in Haddonfield, NJ for many years but her utmost joy was spending time with her family.
She was cherished by her daughter Eileen, treasured by her granddaughter, Kimberly Woods Maron (Coughlin), and was delighted to see her granddaughter marry her husband Ryan. A beloved great-grandmother to Kimberly and Ryan's three boys, Mrs. Woods enjoyed every opportunity to spend time playing with her great-grandsons Christopher, Cooper, and Quinn. They were the light of her life in her later years as she provided endless cuddles and playtime. Helen always loved parties (any party!) whether it be with family or friends. There was always laughter and good conversation with Helen. She also adored her son-in-law, Rob, as if he were her own son and was cherished by her older sister Edna (Ruff) as well as her many nieces and nephews. Helen will be missed beyond words for her sense of humor, her humility, her selflessness, and her grace as she faced the challenges of life.
Interment and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gwynedd Nursing and Rehabilitation, 773 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446 or Serenity Hospice, 3331 Street Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
