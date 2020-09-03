Helen F. Locantore
Lifelong Resident of South Jersey -
(nee Pliszczak) On September 1, 2020 age 80, born in Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale G. Locantore. Dear mother of Joseph Locantore, Nicole Loughney, and the late Helene Locantore-Mason. Loving grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 1. Cherished sister of Dorothy Pliszczak of Phila. and Josephine Penna of Cherry Hill.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing on Thursday morning, Sept. 10th, from 8:30am to 11:30am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday 12:00noon at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com