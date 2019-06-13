|
|
Helen Foster
Bellmawr - Helen Foster, nee Kelchner, 89 of Bellmawr, formerly of Pennsauken, passed away on June 11, 2019. Friends and relatives are invited to a Saturday June 15 viewing from 8:45 to 9:45 A.M. and funeral mass to immediately follow at Saint Joachim R.C. Church, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, N.J. Formerly a member of St. Cecilia's Parish, Pennsauken where she was active in the senior citizens club and Altar & Rosary Society. She was later active in the Bellmawr senior citizens club. Although she had social interests, her most treasured times were those spent with family. Family was her life focus. Braced for her physical decline and passing by her strong, ceaseless faith in God, daily prayer, and devoted family who cared for her until her final breath. Daughter of George and Helen Kelchner of Camden. Predeceased by Gene Foster, husband of 51 years. Loving mother of: Kathy, Michele (deceased,) Celeste, Beth, Gregory, Alan, Gwenn and Jerome. Devoted grand mom to Rose, Ian, Olivia, Brian, Sam, Christina, Dante and Sebastian. Supported by in-laws Greg Murphy, Rick Jones, Ron Yacovelli, Tok Su Foster and Tan Foster. Helen left the workforce to raise her eight children while caring for her aged, handicapped father George, whose gentle kindness greatly influenced her. She later re-entered the workforce, working at the Pennsauken Public Library for years. A void now exists in the lives of all who came to love her outgoing personality, unselfishness and uncanny ability to sense others who were in need. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to Bancroft Special Olympics, C/of Bancroft School, 3111 Walton Ave. Mt. Laurel, NJ, 08054 Attn: Steve Paul.
Published in Courier-Post on June 13, 2019