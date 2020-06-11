Helen Henry
Berlin - Helen M Henry (née Dean), 87 years, of Berlin NJ, passed away on June 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles and Beatrice (née Franklin) Dean. Beloved wife of Alfred J. Henry, Sr. Loving mother of John (Cathy) Henry, Dennis (Mary) Henry, Michael (Krisann) Henry, Helen (Edward) Michael and the late Alfred (Barbara) Henry, Jr. Dear sister of the late Beatrice Turner and Charles Dean. Cherished grandmother of Sharon, Kristine, Jennifer, Jaclyn, Avery (Danielle), Brooke (Vito), Stacey (Steve), Candance (Tommy), Tabitha, Amanda (Joe), Shelby, Christina and Leeann and great grandmother of Teagan, Savalyn and Vito.
Due to the current restriction's, services and interment in Berlin Cemetery will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association at 3 Eves Drive Suite 310 Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.