Helen J. Arcari
Cherry Hill - Helen J. Arcari (nee Olt) of Cherry Hill, NJ, died March 28, 2020. Age 86.
Beloved wife of the late William Arcari, Jr. Loving mother of William Arcari III of Cherry Hill, NJ; Stacey E. Arcari of Cherry Hill, NJ; Dori Larm (Charles) of Erial, NJ; Charles Castle III of FL. and John Castle (Donna) of Marlton, NJ. Devoted grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 19. Dear sister of James and Glenda Olt.
Funeral Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Hospice, CHA Foundation, 200 Lake Dr. East, Suite 205, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020