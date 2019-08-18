Services
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-6308
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish)
161 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ
Helen Joan Steward

Helen Joan Steward Obituary
Helen Joan Steward

Sewell - Helen Joan Steward (nee Prosinski), age 88, died on July 20, 2019 at the Terrace at Parke Place, Sewell, NJ. Helen formerly lived in Haddon Heights for over 40 years where she raised her family. She lived in Pitman for 20 years before moving into the Terraces at Parke Place in 2013. She was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Pitman.

She was predeceased by her husband William. Survived by her children Susanne Marceglia (Julian March), Mark Steward (Lolly Kombrink), Marianne Brumbach (Vince), grandchildren Stacey Baker (Chris), Daniel Powell (Melissa), Michael Brumbach (Julie), Sarah Steward (James Burns), Denise Brumbach (Mike Rossi), great-granddaughters Jordan and Taylor Baker and her sister Florence Wisniewski (Chet).

Friends may greet the family 9:00-10:15am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Memorial mass will be at 10:30 am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish), 161 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Terraces at Parke Place,661 Delsea Dr., Sewell, NJ 08080 or to Caring Hospice, 133-Q Gaither Dr, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019
