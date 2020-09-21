1/
Helen K. (Bappert) Brimfield
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen K. Brimfield (nee Bappert)

Collingswood, NJ - Age 100, of Collingswood, NJ, formerly of Williamstown, NJ and Florida, passed away on September 20, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Alfred P. Brimfield. Loving mother of Margaret Osburn, Penelope Watt and Wendy Jones. Loving grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 5.

Services are being held privately at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Communities of Collingswood, 460 Haddon Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved