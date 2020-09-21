Helen K. Brimfield (nee Bappert)
Collingswood, NJ - Age 100, of Collingswood, NJ, formerly of Williamstown, NJ and Florida, passed away on September 20, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred P. Brimfield. Loving mother of Margaret Osburn, Penelope Watt and Wendy Jones. Loving grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 5.
Services are being held privately at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Communities of Collingswood, 460 Haddon Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108.
