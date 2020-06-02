Helen L. Connelly (nee Bailey)
Pitman - Helen L. Connelly (nee Bailey), 84, formerly of Westville and most recently of Pitman returned to our Lord on June 1, 2020. Loving mother to Patricia Ann (predeceased). Helen is survived by her children James Jr., Robert (Alissa) & Michael Sr. Proud mom mom to Michael Jr., Alec (Janna), Lauren, Kelli Ann, Thor, Amber & Addison. Doting gg mom to Brooklyn and brothers Walter (Butch), David (Ross) & Charles Bailey.
Helen was born in Mantua and grew up in Deptford. She attended Woodbury High School and enjoyed various sports in High School. She lived in Westville for 58 years moving to Pitman Manor last October for the remainder of her life. She worked for over 30 years at Cooper University Hospital as a switch board operator. She enjoyed ceramics, crafts, scrapbooking, bingo, puzzles, reading, watching and shopping QVC, watching her stories, Lifetime movies and decorating for every holiday.
Services are under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME Woodbury, NJ. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice 521 Fellowship Road Suite 110 Mt. Laurel, NJ 08504. Memories & condolences shared at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.