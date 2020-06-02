Helen L. (Bailey) Connelly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen L. Connelly (nee Bailey)

Pitman - Helen L. Connelly (nee Bailey), 84, formerly of Westville and most recently of Pitman returned to our Lord on June 1, 2020. Loving mother to Patricia Ann (predeceased). Helen is survived by her children James Jr., Robert (Alissa) & Michael Sr. Proud mom mom to Michael Jr., Alec (Janna), Lauren, Kelli Ann, Thor, Amber & Addison. Doting gg mom to Brooklyn and brothers Walter (Butch), David (Ross) & Charles Bailey.

Helen was born in Mantua and grew up in Deptford. She attended Woodbury High School and enjoyed various sports in High School. She lived in Westville for 58 years moving to Pitman Manor last October for the remainder of her life. She worked for over 30 years at Cooper University Hospital as a switch board operator. She enjoyed ceramics, crafts, scrapbooking, bingo, puzzles, reading, watching and shopping QVC, watching her stories, Lifetime movies and decorating for every holiday.

Services are under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME Woodbury, NJ. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice 521 Fellowship Road Suite 110 Mt. Laurel, NJ 08504. Memories & condolences shared at daviswagner.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis & Wagner Funeral Home
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-845-0043
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved