Helen Leiter
1924 - 2020
Helen Leiter

Cherry Hill - Helen Leiter (nee Ostafi), on November 20, 2020, resident of St. Mary's Catholic Home in Cherry Hill, formerly of Fairview section of Camden. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Harold Leiter, Sr. Devoted mother of Linda Cornwall (Ronald), Beverly Moraca (Steve), Robert (Peggy) and the late Harold Leiter, Jr., James Leiter. Mother in law of Cheryl Pine and Robin Leiter. Loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 28 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Ostafi, and her siblings, John, James, Michael, Anna, Mary, and Steven. Helen was a former member of the Fairview Community Baptist Church. Services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Attn: Activities Department, 210 St. Mary's Drive, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Family and friends may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
