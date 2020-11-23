Helen Leiter
Cherry Hill - Helen Leiter (nee Ostafi), on November 20, 2020, resident of St. Mary's Catholic Home in Cherry Hill, formerly of Fairview section of Camden. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Harold Leiter, Sr. Devoted mother of Linda Cornwall (Ronald), Beverly Moraca (Steve), Robert (Peggy) and the late Harold Leiter, Jr., James Leiter. Mother in law of Cheryl Pine and Robin Leiter. Loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 28 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Ostafi, and her siblings, John, James, Michael, Anna, Mary, and Steven. Helen was a former member of the Fairview Community Baptist Church. Services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Attn: Activities Department, 210 St. Mary's Drive, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.