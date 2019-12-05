|
Helen M. D'Abbraccio
Bellmawr - Helen M. D'Abbraccio (nee McGhee), on December 3, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 71. Beloved wife of the late Mario D'Abbraccio. Devoted mother of Wayne MacManiman, Jr. (Catherine) and Elizabeth Colligan. Loving Nana of Caroline, Maura, Briget, Emily and Jessica. Dear sister of Robert McGhee (Patricia), Deborah DiVento (the late Mario), Karen Haralson (Tirrell) and Alfred Hindle (Loretta). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Helen was a choir member at Annunciation BVM Church and former choir director at Mary, Mother of the Church. There will be a visitation from 8:45 to 9:45am Monday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Memorial Mass 10am in church. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Helen's memory to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, ATTN: Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75266-0309. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019