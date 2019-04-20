Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Helen James
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
View Map
Helen M. James (nee Stewart)

Helen M. James (nee Stewart)

Haddonfield - On April 17, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 46 years to the late Elwood F. James. Loving mother of Dennis James (Laura) of Fort Myers, FL, Curtis James (Beverly) of Suffolk, VA, Sandra Manning (Harry) of Magnolia, NJ and Linda Peterson (Steven), of Oakland, MD. Dear sister of Alice Rice of Dover, DE. Adoring grandmother of ten and Great grandmother of four. Helen grew up in the Indian King Tavern, she was married in the Haddonfield Baptist Church and her reception was at the Tavern. She was a member of Haddonfield Chapter 140 Order of Eastern Star for over 70 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday, April 24th from 10 - 11 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ, funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Helen's memory be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 20, 2019
