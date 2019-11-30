|
Helen M. Lewis
Bellmawr - Helen M. Lewis (nee Nardone), on November 29, 2019, of Bellmawr, NJ; formerly of Wilkes-Barre, PA. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late John F. Lewis, Sr. Devoted mother of Helen Marie Lewis (LeRoy Spurgeon), John F. Lewis, Mary Theresa Jablonski (Frank), and Jean Boyer (the late Chuck). Loving grandmother of Mary Theresa, Robert Francis, John Paul, Monique Danielle, Matthew Bryce, and the late William Daniel and great-grandmother of Mina Marie and Xavier William. Dear sister of Mary Grace Adamo, and the late William Nardone and Jean Pierog. Also survived by close friends James and Helen Miller, many nieces and nephews, and her faithful companion Herman. Helen worked for the LARC School and St. John of God. She loved to cook, shop, and travel but most of all, enjoyed spending time with her family. There will be a viewing from 8:45am to 9:45am Tuesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr. Funeral Mass 10am at the Church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Special Olympics NJ, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019