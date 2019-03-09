|
|
Helen M. Moffa
Voorhees - Helen M. Moffa (nee Winner) passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. She was 79 years old. Wife of the late Anthony Douglas Moffa. Loving mother of Steven and Jeffrey Moffa. Proud grandmother of Anthony w. Moffa. She was predeceased by her sister Joan Bryan. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Memorial Service will begin at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to The Ronald McDonald House, 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103, ATTN: Fireman's Bedroom.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 9, 2019