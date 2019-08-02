|
|
Helen M. Pellegrino
Somerdale -
Helen M. Pellegrino (nee Branigan), age 89, on July 30, 2019.
Beloved wife of 69 years to Joseph A. Loving Mother of Kay Haik (Bob) of Moorestown, Tony (Donna) of Erial and the late Joseph (Debbie) of Gibbsboro. Also survived by her 6 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was a true believer of her faith and family. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church for many years. Helen loved to cook and bake and also enjoyed flowers and gardening.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Viewing on Monday, August 5, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 55 Warwick Road, Stratford, NJ. Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations to . Funeral under the direction of the Danks-Hinski Funeral Home, Lindenwold. Condolences at dank shinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 2, 2019