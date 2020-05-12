Services
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Simon Stock Parish
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Swanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Swanson Obituary
Helen M. Swanson

West Berlin - Helen M. Swanson (nee Leonard), age 74, of West Berlin, passed away on May 7, 2020 at her residence.

Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Swanson. Dear Mother of Robert Swanson of Las Vegas NV, Thomas Swanson of West Berlin and the late Cecelia Fallstick. Loving grandmother of Tyler Fallstick and Brandon Fallstick. Dear sister of F. William Leonard (the late Frances), MaryAnn Garrett (Robert) and the late Harry F. Leonard (the late Geraldine).

Helen was a Radiologic Technician at South Jersey Radiology for many years. She enjoyed gardening, bird-watching and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, no services are planned at this time. A Memorial Mass will be planned at St. Simon Stock Parish Berlin, NJ, 08009 when restrictions are lifted. Please visit the Tribute Wall at www.giosafuneralhome.com to offer lasting memories or condolences.
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -