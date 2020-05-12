|
|
Helen M. Swanson
West Berlin - Helen M. Swanson (nee Leonard), age 74, of West Berlin, passed away on May 7, 2020 at her residence.
Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Swanson. Dear Mother of Robert Swanson of Las Vegas NV, Thomas Swanson of West Berlin and the late Cecelia Fallstick. Loving grandmother of Tyler Fallstick and Brandon Fallstick. Dear sister of F. William Leonard (the late Frances), MaryAnn Garrett (Robert) and the late Harry F. Leonard (the late Geraldine).
Helen was a Radiologic Technician at South Jersey Radiology for many years. She enjoyed gardening, bird-watching and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, no services are planned at this time. A Memorial Mass will be planned at St. Simon Stock Parish Berlin, NJ, 08009 when restrictions are lifted. Please visit the Tribute Wall at www.giosafuneralhome.com to offer lasting memories or condolences.
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 14, 2020