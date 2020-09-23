1/
Helen M. Swanson
Helen M. Swanson

West Berlin - Helen M. Swanson CORRECTED SERVICE DATE (nee Leonard), age 74, of West Berlin, passed away on May 7, 2020 at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Swanson. Dear Mother of Robert Swanson of Las Vegas NV, Thomas Swanson of West Berlin and the late Cecelia Fallstick.

Helen's Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 Noon at St Simon Stock Parish/Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ, 08009. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. The mass will also be live streamed through the St. Simon Stock Parish Facebook Page (see www.giosafuneralhome.com). Those planning to attend should arrive 11:45 am; masks must be worn and social distancing observed.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St. Simon Stock Parish
May 24, 2020
We will miss Helen and her smiling face. What a lovely lady.
May she Rest in Heavenly Peace.
Eileen & Rich
