1/
Helen Marie LaRosa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Marie LaRosa

Washington Twp. - (nee McKinley), on July 11, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. LaRosa. Loving mother of Helene LaRosa, Carmel LaRosa, Donna (Thomas) Dymond, JoAnne (James) Pritts, Joseph (Janice) LaRosa, and Christine (Lawrence) Reeve. Devoted Nan of 12 grandchildren. Proud great-grandmother of 17. Dear sister of Genevieve "Jeannie" Conran. Dear sister in-law of James Simpkins and Vincent Salceto.

Helen enjoyed spending time with her family most of all. She enjoyed going to the casino and reading. She also enjoyed volunteering, when she could at the Archway Programs, Ronald McDonald House and St. Vincent DePaul's.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 7:00-9:00 pm and Thursday, 8:15-9:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church and entombment at Calvary Cemetery will be private for family only. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream of her Mass at https://churchofscb.org/live-mass on Thursday at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 176 Stagecoach Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egizi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved