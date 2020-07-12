Helen Marie LaRosa
Washington Twp. - (nee McKinley), on July 11, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. LaRosa. Loving mother of Helene LaRosa, Carmel LaRosa, Donna (Thomas) Dymond, JoAnne (James) Pritts, Joseph (Janice) LaRosa, and Christine (Lawrence) Reeve. Devoted Nan of 12 grandchildren. Proud great-grandmother of 17. Dear sister of Genevieve "Jeannie" Conran. Dear sister in-law of James Simpkins and Vincent Salceto.
Helen enjoyed spending time with her family most of all. She enjoyed going to the casino and reading. She also enjoyed volunteering, when she could at the Archway Programs, Ronald McDonald House and St. Vincent DePaul's.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday 7:00-9:00 pm and Thursday, 8:15-9:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church and entombment at Calvary Cemetery will be private for family only. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream of her Mass at https://churchofscb.org/live-mass
on Thursday at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 176 Stagecoach Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081.
