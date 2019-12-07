Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Westville Oaks - Helen Mary (nee Sykes) McWilliams, 76, of Westville Oaks section, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Legacy

A loving, kind and gentle woman, Helen was devoted to her family. She was her children's and grandchildren's biggest fan and supporter. Helen had a heart of gold and a very generous nature. In her younger years, Helen was an avid bowler and loved to play piano. She loved to crochet and was artistic and used pastels to draw and sketch.

Family

Beloved wife of 48 years to Joseph T. McWilliams, Jr.; Devoted Mother of Shannon (Jim Summers), Sean (Sara) and Scott (Kathy) McWilliams and Siobhan (Ray) Kinsella; Loving Grandmother of Jimmy, Colin, Reily, Austin, Shannon, Rachael, Gavin, Joseph, Jacqueline, Connor, Adelyn and the late Krysta Lynn; dear sister of Tom Sykes, Robert (Candy) Sykes and Agnes (Bill) Campbell. Helen is predeceased by her parents, Thomas F. Sykes, Jr. and Agnes (nee McIntyre) and her brother, Jimmy.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Helen's viewing on Wednesday, 6:00 - 9:00 PM and Thursday, 10:00 - 11:00 AM in the McGuinness Funeral Home, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Peace Parish at St. Mary's RC Church, 32 Carroll Avenue, Williamstown, NJ. Interment Gloucester County Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at ..

Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
