Helen Muriel Wescott Chew
High Point, NC - Helen Muriel Wescott Chew of Providence Place, High Point, NC died Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Grenloch, NJ on May 15, 1925, to Albertus and Helen Wescott.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carlton,
and her two brothers, Harold and Clifford.
Surviving is a son, Robert Sr. of Meadville, PA; a grandson, Robert Jr of Hopkinsville, KY and his wife, Julie; a granddaughter, Beverly
Elaine Lannon of Meadville; three great-grandchildren, Jonathan,
Elaine, and Samantha, and one great great-grandchild, Malachi.
Helen was a member of First Wesleyan Church in High Point, NC and a member of the Co-Workers CIass. She was conscientious in her way of life and faithful in her commitments, a caregiver to many, with a servant's heart to friends, family and the church. She volunteered her services at the House of Prayer Thrift Shop until failing health made it impossible to continue. Her humble attitude of service and her faithfulness will be missed.
Memorials may be sent to First Wesleyan Church in High Point, NC.
1701 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019