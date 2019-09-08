Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Chew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Muriel Wescott Chew


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Muriel Wescott Chew Obituary
Helen Muriel Wescott Chew

High Point, NC - Helen Muriel Wescott Chew of Providence Place, High Point, NC died Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Grenloch, NJ on May 15, 1925, to Albertus and Helen Wescott.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carlton,

and her two brothers, Harold and Clifford.

Surviving is a son, Robert Sr. of Meadville, PA; a grandson, Robert Jr of Hopkinsville, KY and his wife, Julie; a granddaughter, Beverly

Elaine Lannon of Meadville; three great-grandchildren, Jonathan,

Elaine, and Samantha, and one great great-grandchild, Malachi.

Helen was a member of First Wesleyan Church in High Point, NC and a member of the Co-Workers CIass. She was conscientious in her way of life and faithful in her commitments, a caregiver to many, with a servant's heart to friends, family and the church. She volunteered her services at the House of Prayer Thrift Shop until failing health made it impossible to continue. Her humble attitude of service and her faithfulness will be missed.

Memorials may be sent to First Wesleyan Church in High Point, NC.

1701 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.