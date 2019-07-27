|
|
Helen P. Jones
Williamstown, NJ - Age 91, passed away on July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Jones. Devoted mother of Lois Jones-Lamb (Robert). Loving daughter of the late Hunter & Mary Alexander. Dear sister of Mabel & Eunice and predeceased by 4 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, August 1st from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Berlin Cemetery. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 27, 2019