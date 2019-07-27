Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Viewing
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Helen P. Jones


1927 - 2019
Helen P. Jones Obituary
Helen P. Jones

Williamstown, NJ - Age 91, passed away on July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Jones. Devoted mother of Lois Jones-Lamb (Robert). Loving daughter of the late Hunter & Mary Alexander. Dear sister of Mabel & Eunice and predeceased by 4 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, August 1st from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Berlin Cemetery. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 27, 2019
