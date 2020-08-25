1/
Helen Palese
{ "" }
Helen Palese

Washington Twp. - (nee Johnson) On August 22, 2020. Age 73. Beloved wife of the late William G. Beloved mother of Theodore A. Sutkowski, III (Rose). Loving extended family Gregory Palese (Toni) and Jeffrey Palese (Marcia). Loving grandmother of Aidan, Dominic, Vincent and Natalie. Dear sister of Deborah Johnson-Lanholm (the late Wayne).

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Friday 10:30 am-12:00 PM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 12:00 PM. Interment, Locustwood, Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to St. John of God, 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville, NJ 08093.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
