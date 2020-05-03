|
Helen Rita Guyon (nee Fosco)
Helen Rita Guyon (nee Fosco), age 77, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Mrs. Guyon was born in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Helen Fosco (nee Charles). She was a longtime resident of Marlton, NJ. Mrs. Guyon worked as a merchandise clerk, at Macy's Department Store, in Moorestown, NJ. She loved the Philadelphia Phillies, going to the beach, and reading. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
Mrs. Guyon was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Guyon; and her brother, Joseph Fosco. Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl Vance (Rick), Karen Spink, Kathleen Elko, and Melissa Potts; stepchildren, Heather Haley and Edward Guyon; brothers, John and Ken Fosco; grandchildren, Sean Vance, Ryan Vance, Jake Elko, and Dylan Elko; and step-grandchildren, Hudson, Dalton, Macie, Avery, and Brook.
Out of concern for public health and safety, funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2020