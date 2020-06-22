Helen Rosemary Frontino (nee DeFlavia)



Helen Rosemary Frontino (nee DeFlavia) peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband Louis F. Frontino, Sr., her children Joseph M. Frontino, Louis F. Frontino, Jr. (Amy), Robert Frontino (Greta), Patricia Del Fico (Gary), and Michele Jablonski (Vincent), and her grandchildren Nicholas Frontino, Mia Frontino, Louis Frontino, Benjamin Bertett, Avery Bertett, Kevin Frontino, and Keira Frontino. I could continue with the formality of writing a standard obituary but for anyone who knew our mother knew she was anything but ordinary. To say she was an extraordinary wife and mother is a massive understatement. Our parents were married for 53 years and never once did either of them leave the house without a kiss goodbye. Their hands were always intertwined whether they were walking down the street, sitting out back by the pool, or driving in the car. Their 53-year love affair set the standard of what a marriage should be not only for us kids but for all our friends. The best gift our parents ever gave us was showing us how to love and be the best parents we can for our own children. Now that's not to say there weren't threats with the wooden spoon or an occasional clog thrown, but that discipline coupled with her limitless love, made us who we are today and we wouldn't have had it any other way. Our mom's love did not stop at the doors of 301 Grove Street, it went well beyond the perimeter of our yard. Over the course of her life she touched so many people's lives, but her impact was felt most of all by the children who attended the Haddonfield School District, where she worked for 26 years. She began her career as an aide at Tatem Elementary School, then took a position as the school attendance secretary, and finally moved to the Middle School where she spent most of her career until she retired. Every student in the district knew her as our mom. If someone forgot their lunch money they knew they could swing by Mrs. Frontino's desk and she would open her wallet willingly, if she knew you were a repeat offender in not getting to school on time, she would call every morning to wake you up, and there was always a seat at our kitchen table for any of our friends especially on pasta night. Her meatballs and gravy were legendary, and they hold a special place in all our friend's childhood and adult memories. The world lost an amazing woman on Friday, but we seek solace in the fact that she is no longer in pain and is now joined in heaven with all our loved ones. Her wishes were made very clear, there was to be no funeral. With that being said, we ask all of you who were touched by her loving nature and kind ways to take a moment and think about how she touched your life and send a smile up to heaven for her. Thank you to all our family and friends who have been supporting us throughout the past two years - your love and kindness is appreciated in ways you will never know. With Love, The Frontino, Jablonski, and Del Fico Families.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store