Haddonfield, NJ - On June 8, 2020 Helen S. (nee Stevens) of Woodbury, NJ (formerly of Haddonfield, NJ). Beloved wife of the late Louis F. Jr. Loving mother to Craig Sr. (Kathleen) of Sewell, NJ, Joyce Wetherington (Mac) of Wilson, NC, and David (Sandra) of Raritan, NJ, 9 grandchildren: Corinne, Candice, Craig Jr;, Ryan, Michael, Catherine Wetherington and Laura Blalock; Kyle, Cassandra Mountney and 4 Great Grandchildren.



After graduation from Haddonfield Memorial High School she attended Pierce Business School and spent a career as a professional legal secretary. Helen believed children should have experiences at summer camps, whereby she volunteered with the Fresh Air Home, Girl Scouts of the USA, Boy Scouts of America, 4H and Child Inc. In addition to serving Haddonfield Little League as a team mother. She held an annual neighborhood ice cream sundae social on the day before school started in the fall. Her hobbies included sewing, needlework, knitting, building doll houses, and genealogy. She enjoyed playing hand bells; she founded and directed a hand bell choir at The Evergreens in Moorestown. As a member of the Haddonfield Historical Society, she wrote a book "Haddonfield on the Move" published in 2014. Helen had been an active parishioner of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Haddonfield.



Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services 11:00 AM Saturday June 13, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park 1300 N. Rt 130 Cinnaminson, NJ.



Contributions may be made in her memory to The Historical Society of Haddonfield 343 Kings Highway E., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.



