Helen Updike
Mount Laurel - Helen Updike, 76, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, passed away on May 1st, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Lincoln and Shirley Reid on May 3rd, 1942 in Providence, Rhode Island. She was wife to the late Richard Drake Updike; loving mother of Scott (Susan), Christopher (Lori), Todd (Bethany); and forever adored grandmother of Lincoln, Ashley and Emily; Christopher, Jr., Cassidy and Meredith; Brooke, Alex and William. Valiantly battling Rheumatoid Arthritis for 44 years, she cherished life, family and friends; her greatest joy was spending time with those she loved. She was a pillar of faith, strength, optimism and unconditional love. She will be missed beyond words. A memorial service will be held on June 23rd, 2019 at 10 am with a lunch reception immediately following at the Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Ave., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Arthritis National Research Foundation at: curearthritis.org Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847)234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019