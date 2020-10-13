Helena L. DuRocher
Delair - Helena L. DuRocher (nee Nelson), 88, longtime resident of Delair, NJ, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Helena was a vibrant person and always had a fun and exciting attitude toward life.
Helena L. DuRocher was a devoted wife to (late) Richard DuRocher for 42 years. Helena was a loving mother to her 6 children: (late) Joseph Burke, (late) Helena Beebe (late Oron), (late) Richard DuRocher (Vi), (late) Robert DuRocher (late Sue), (late) Patricia Falciani (Mario), and Michael DuRocher. She was a proud grandmother and great grandmother of many. Helena was survived by her son Michael DuRocher and her brother Thomas Nelson.
A viewing for Helena DuRocher will be held on Thursday October 15, 2020; 11am-12pm at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Rt. 130, N. Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. A funeral service will be held starting at 12pm at the funeral home followed by a burial at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken, NJ. To share your fondest memories of Helena, please visit Givnish.com
.