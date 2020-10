Helena L. DuRocherDelair - Helena L. DuRocher (nee Nelson), 88, longtime resident of Delair, NJ, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Helena was a vibrant person and always had a fun and exciting attitude toward life.Helena L. DuRocher was a devoted wife to (late) Richard DuRocher for 42 years. Helena was a loving mother to her 6 children: (late) Joseph Burke, (late) Helena Beebe (late Oron), (late) Richard DuRocher (Vi), (late) Robert DuRocher (late Sue), (late) Patricia Falciani (Mario), and Michael DuRocher. She was a proud grandmother and great grandmother of many. Helena was survived by her son Michael DuRocher and her brother Thomas Nelson.A viewing for Helena DuRocher will be held on Thursday October 15, 2020; 11am-12pm at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Rt. 130, N. Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. A funeral service will be held starting at 12pm at the funeral home followed by a burial at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken, NJ. To share your fondest memories of Helena, please visit Givnish.com