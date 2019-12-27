|
|
Helena M. Gerber
of Glassboro, formerly Pennsauken - (nee Meehan) passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019.Beloved wife of Dennis Gerber; Devoted mother of Erik (Blanca) Apperson; Loving grandmother of Thomas, Daniel, Tyler and Francisco.
Helena loved spending times with her precious grandsons and was a lover of animals especially dogs and birds. Relatives & friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Wednesday from 1 to 3 PM at the Falco Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home, 6600 Browning RD in Pennsauken. A Funeral service will be celebrated at 3 PM. At the request of her family, final disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Best Friend Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road Kanab, UT 84741 www.bestfriends.org. Info, condolences, online guestbook at www.CARUSOCARE.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019