Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Helena Zambrzycki
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd.
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd.
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Helena M. Zambrzycki Obituary
Helena M. Zambrzycki

Somerdale - Helena "Helene" Zambrzycki (nee Ring), on May 2, 2019, of Somerdale. Age 89. Beloved wife of Victor. Devoted mother of Patricia Forziati (Joseph). Loving grandmother of Jennifer Alvarez (Andrew), Michael Forziati (Jenna), and Christine. Great-grandmother of Heather, Brett, Mason, Adam, and Matthew. Dear sister of Dolores Andrelczyk and the late Mary Testa. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Helene worked at C.W. Lewis Middle School as a secretary for 27 years. She kept friendships with the Lewis Indians and loved going to the casinos with Eileen. She enjoyed having lunch with the birthday group and having breakfast with the retirees. There will be a viewing from 9:15am to 10:45am Tuesday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral mass 11am at the church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helene's name to St. John of God School, 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville, NJ 08093. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019
