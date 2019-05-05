|
|
Helena M. Zambrzycki
Somerdale - Helena "Helene" Zambrzycki (nee Ring), on May 2, 2019, of Somerdale. Age 89. Beloved wife of Victor. Devoted mother of Patricia Forziati (Joseph). Loving grandmother of Jennifer Alvarez (Andrew), Michael Forziati (Jenna), and Christine. Great-grandmother of Heather, Brett, Mason, Adam, and Matthew. Dear sister of Dolores Andrelczyk and the late Mary Testa. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Helene worked at C.W. Lewis Middle School as a secretary for 27 years. She kept friendships with the Lewis Indians and loved going to the casinos with Eileen. She enjoyed having lunch with the birthday group and having breakfast with the retirees. There will be a viewing from 9:15am to 10:45am Tuesday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral mass 11am at the church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helene's name to St. John of God School, 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville, NJ 08093. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019