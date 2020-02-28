|
Helene C. Scott (nee Steinhagen)
Mt. Ephraim - Formerly of Westmont, Nellie passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, at the age of 73.Beloved wife of John E. Scott. Loving mother of Matthew J. Scott. Dear brother of Joseph (Doris), James (Marianne), Edmund, Margaret Faulkner (Archie), Raymond and the late Paul. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Nellie enjoyed hunting for Antiques and loved spending time with her family. Visitation Thurs., Mar. 5th from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108, followed by her Memorial Mass at 11 AM. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
