Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
For more information about
Helene Scott
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH,
50 Emerald Ave
Westmont, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH
50 Emerald Ave
Westmont, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene C. (Steinhagen) Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helene C. (Steinhagen) Scott Obituary
Helene C. Scott (nee Steinhagen)

Mt. Ephraim - Formerly of Westmont, Nellie passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, at the age of 73.Beloved wife of John E. Scott. Loving mother of Matthew J. Scott. Dear brother of Joseph (Doris), James (Marianne), Edmund, Margaret Faulkner (Archie), Raymond and the late Paul. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Nellie enjoyed hunting for Antiques and loved spending time with her family. Visitation Thurs., Mar. 5th from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108, followed by her Memorial Mass at 11 AM. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -