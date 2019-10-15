Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Somerset - October 12, 2019. Wife of the late Stanley Curzman. Father of Howard (Claire) Curzman and Michael Curzman. Grandfather of Arielle and Michaela.

Helene dedicated her life to her family. She was a longtime member of Temple Beth Sholom and an active member of its Sisterhood. She had a passion for dancing and loved performing and teaching dance. She was also a past President of the Lupus Foundation of Southern New Jersey.

Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 10:00 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:30 am. Int. Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery. Wrightstown, NJ. Contributions can be made to the Lupus Foundation, www.lupus.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
