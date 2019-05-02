Services
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Anthony of Padua Church
285 Rt. 206
Hammonton, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Anthony of Padua Church
285 Rt. 206
Hammonto, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene DiMeglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene E. "Tootie" DiMeglio


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helene E. "Tootie" DiMeglio Obituary
Helene E. "Tootie" DiMeglio

Ancora - Helene E. "Tootie" DiMeglio (nee Head) age 88 of Ancora, NJ passed away at Juniper Village in Williamstown, NJ on Monday April 29, 2019. She was born in Syracuse, NY but graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School in 1949 and received her Bachelor's degree from Glassboro State College. Helene started her teaching career in Pleasantville, than to Blue Anchor and later to the Winslow Twp. Board of Education teaching elementary mainly first grade retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Winslow Twp. Republican Club. Helene is predeceased by her husband John A. DiMeglio and her parents Clancey and Helene Head. She is survived by her four children, Mark and his wife Darlene and Paul and his wife Marie both of Ancora, NJ, Lori Corcoran and her husband Christopher of Dubois, PA and Dina Deveney and her husband Robert of Franklinville, NJ. She is the loving grandmother of Victoria, Veronica, Robert, John, Michael and Julia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 6:00 - 8:00pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Anthony of Padua Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 9:00am at the church. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery 500 N. White Horse Pike Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made to 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL. 17 Chicago, IL 60601. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now