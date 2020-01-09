Services
Helene F. (Joynes) Monturano

Helene F. (Joynes) Monturano Obituary
Helene F. Monturano (nee Joynes)

Sewell - Helene F. Monturano (Cecchini), (nee Joynes), 78 of Sewell, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Helene retired as an Administrative Assistant from Garden State Racetrack after 20 plus years. One of her proudest accomplishments, after raising her children was receiving her "LPN" license. She was an avid reader. She loved cooking and entertaining.

Beloved wife of the late Caesar Monturano. Devoted mother of John (Dorie) Cecchini, Stephanie Cecchini Wittstock and William (late Robyn) Cecchini. Dear sister of Patricia (Bill) Brown. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at Noon, Saturday, January 18th at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
