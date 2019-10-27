|
Helene Locantore-Mason
Northfield - On October 26, 2019, age 61. Beloved wife of Michael Mason. Loving mother of Julian Mason and Olivia Mason. Dear sister of Joseph Locantore and Nicole Loughney. Cherished aunt of Nicholas Loughney and Alexandra Loughney. Adored daughter of Helen and the late Pasquale Locantore. Helene was a registered nurse in Atlantic City for 33 years. She loved nothing more than watching her TV shows, enjoying the outdoors, and, all the while, spending time with her children. She will be sorely missed.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewings on Friday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Saturday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am all at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 11:00am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019