Helga M. Crammer
Cherry Hill - (nee Schmitt) age 81 years, beloved wife of the late Wilbur "Willie" Crammer, Jr. loving mother of Rita Delgado (Lavan), Penny Jorgensen, Troy Crammer (Geriann) and Dean Crammer, also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation and Funeral, Tuesday August 20th, beginning at 9:30 AM, from Roedel-Krause Funeral Services, 315 E. Maple Ave. (corner of Cove Rd.), Merchantville, NJ. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery is Private.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 16, 2019