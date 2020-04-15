|
|
Henrietta B. Hughes
Glassboro - (August 2, 1931 - April 13, 2020)
Henrietta B. Hughes; age 88; passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020.
A resident of the Chestnut Ridge section of Glassboro since 1960, Henrietta was born in Philadelphia. Growing up in Westville, N.J., Henrietta and her husband found their way to Glassboro where they built their home.
Henrietta managed the home for her husband and growing boys for many years. As those boys grew older, Henrietta began working in the food service area of the Glassboro school system. She is fondly remembered for her many years of service in the dining area of the J. Harvey Rodgers school located on "The Ridge."
A member of St. James Lutheran Church (Pitman, N.J.) after moving to Glassboro, taking care of her family and others was paramount to Henrietta.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother; Henrietta was predeceased by her husband Wesley (4/89).
She is survived by her three sons Wesley, Jr. of Cherry Hill, Kenneth of Washington Township, Scott of Swedesboro and sister Ada May (DeSantis) of Somerdale, N.J. and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Henrietta's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a gift in honor of Henrietta are asked to direct them to St. James Lutheran Church, 400 Columbia Ave., Pitman, N.J. 08071 or www.stjamespitman.com. Arrangements by Mathis Funeral Home, Glassboro. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020