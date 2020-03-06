|
Henry A. Eksterowicz
Gloucester City - On March 3, 2020. Age 90. Loving and devoted husband of 60 years to Carole (Beron) Eksterowicz. Loving father of Joseph Eksterowicz, Edward Eksterowicz, Henry Eksterowicz, Jr., Helene Eksterowicz and her husband, Andrew Goodman; adoring grandfather of Brian Eksterowicz and Noah H. Goodman.
Henry graduated from Camden High School in 1947 and Boston College in 1952 with a B.S. of Chemistry. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Henry worked for many years as a chemist with Johnson and March in Philadelphia. He was a past member of the American Legion Post #74, Camden, which joined with the Forty and Eight (La Societe' des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux) following the closure of Post #74. He was also a member of the VFW Post #3620 in Gloucester City and St. Mary's Church, Gloucester City. Henry loved family, football, baseball, fishing and going to the shore.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, March 9th from 9 to 10 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, at the above church address. Please memo, Henry A. Eksterowicz.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Henry A. Eksterowicz.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020