Henry A. Krason
Medford - Henry (Hank) Krason of Medford, NJ passed away on October 29, 2020. He was 90 years old. Beloved husband for 69 years to Leonisse (nee Lee). Hank is also predeceased by his three siblings and his son Stephen (Julie Krason). Loving father of Alan Krason and Andrea Rice (husband John). He had one granddaughter Stephanie Lovett (husband Ryon) and three great-grandchildren, Max, Olivia and Wyatt, all of whom loved GG-Pa very much. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Nanticoke, PA and served honorably in the Korean War achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He was an avid baseball player in his teens and while stationed in England with the Air Force he played AAA baseball and was scouted by the Brooklyn Dodgers. Upon returning, he relocated his family to South Jersey where he was an expert home builder and later became a Master Mechanic at GAF. After retiring, he and Lee, traveled the United States in their RV visiting all 48 states over three years. While on the road, Hank learned many skills and became an expert at stained glass, among many other hobbies. He also enjoyed fishing and boating and spent many hours with his family on the water. He was very generous with his time and wanted to pass along his love of animals and crafts to his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Contributions in his memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 (www.samaritannj.org
) or to St. Mary of the Lakes, 40 Jackson Road, Medford, NJ 08055 or charity of your choice
. Military services will be private at the BG Wm. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements made by Bradley & Stow of Medford, NJ. (www.BradleyStow.com
)