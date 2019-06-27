Services
Hapeville, GA - Henry Christian (Chris) Clements of Hapeville, GA. passed away on the morning of June 10th, 2019. at age 58. Chris was originally from Audubon, NJ and was a beloved Husband of Fátima Clements. Chris had a passion for music, work, and service. He was an avid reader, gardener, movie lover, intellectual, as he used to say he was "full of useless knowledge." He will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, sincerity, and his contagious laughter. Now he is playing guitar in heaven to a big audience of family and friends he so loved and missed.

He was preceded in death by his Mother Frances Clements and is survived by his wife Fátima, sisters Frances Beal, Kimberly Clements, brothers Casey Clements (Linda), Nicholas Clements (Linda). Beloved nieces and nephews Jeremy, Amanda, Timothy, Stephanie, Christopher, Melissa, Nicholas Jr., Corinne, Kevin, and Kristen. Great grand-nephews and nieces Jason, Tyler, Craig, Eve, Jude and Josslin.

Mother in law Irma Valladares, Sisters in law Lorena Martinez (Ruben), Tamara Garcia (Mauricio)

A memorial mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima on 300 E. Kings Hwy. Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019
