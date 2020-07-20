1/
Henry Emerson Tingle Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Emerson Tingle, Sr.

Galloway - on July 19, 2020. Age 91. Beloved husband of Julia (nee Bernhardt). Loving father of Henry E. Tingle, Jr. (Linda), Julia De Simone (Ralph), Bernadette Hisel (Rory), Celeste Amundsen (Thomas), Joseph Tingle (Kathleen), Lois Janke (Thomas), Jennifer Chomko (Jeffrey) and the late Mary Louise McLaughlin and Robert Tingle. Devoted grandfather of 22. Cherished great-grandfather of 19.

Family and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday 9:15 - 10:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am The Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry's memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
09:15 - 10:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Family
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egizi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved