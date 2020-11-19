Henry J. Hurtado
Delanco - On November 17, 2020, Henry "Hank" Hurtado, age 89, passed away at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. A former resident of Delran, Hank volunteered there as a Little League coach as well as with the YMCA Father/Son Program. Henry retired from GE in Moorestown as the program manager for the FAA.
He is lovingly survived by his devoted wife, Marie T. Hurtado (nee O'Kane); his children, Bernie, Larry, Clare Wright, Joe and Jeff; his grandchildren, Veronica, Julia, Roxanne, Larry Jr., Nikki, Sara, David, Emily, Sandi and Joe along with several great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday morning, November 21st from 10:30 - 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where his Funeral Service will be begin at 12:00 PM (Noon). Interment following at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
.