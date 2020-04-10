|
|
Henry J. Keckhut
Collingswood - Henry J. Keckhut of Collingswood, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at the age of 93.
Beloved husband of predeceased Naomi Keckhut. Devoted father of Robert Keckhut, daughter-in-law Jackie MacLaughlin of California and predeceased son John S. MacLaughlin. Dear brother of Nancy Pugh of South Carolina and Marvel Keckhut of Colorado. Loving grandfather of John MacLaughlin and Scott McLaughlin, great grandfather of Jessica MacLaughlin and great great grandfather of 2. He is also survived by loving partner Norma Dodd of Haddon Twp.
Henry retired from the USPS on his 70th birthday after over 40 years of service. He also served with the Marine Corps from 1943 to 1945. Henry was always well-liked, very caring and giving, and enjoyed life. Everywhere he went he ran into someone he knew. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A Graveside service will take place on Monday April 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Locustwood Memorial Park Cherry Hill, NJ. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home. Please leave your remembrance of Henry on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020