MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Henry Levins
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Mary’s R.C. Church
426 Monmouth Street
Gloucester City, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
in Church
Gloucester City - On October 1, 2019. Age 60. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Nanette (nee Waddington) Levins. Beloved husband of Stacey Levins (nee: Thesing); loving father of Andrew Irish Levins (Alyssa), Derek J. Levins, Jessica Harris (William); cherished grandfather of William and Quinn; brother of Joseph Levins, Edward Levins (Debbie), Trudie Levins (Dave Large), Marie Pinolini (Dave), Mary Ann "George" Bryszewski and his mother-in-law, Margaret Thesing.

Henry worked for many years with Billows Electric Supply as a truck driver.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Henry's visitation on Saturday, October 5th from 10 to 11 am at Saint Mary's R.C. Church: 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in Church. Interment will be held at a later date.

Family requests donations in memory of Henry to Ronald McDonald House, 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103. Please write in memo: Henry J. Levins.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Henry J. Levins.

McCANN-HEALEY

FUNERAL HOME:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 3, 2019
