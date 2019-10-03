|
Henry J. Levins
Gloucester City - On October 1, 2019. Age 60. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Nanette (nee Waddington) Levins. Beloved husband of Stacey Levins (nee: Thesing); loving father of Andrew Irish Levins (Alyssa), Derek J. Levins, Jessica Harris (William); cherished grandfather of William and Quinn; brother of Joseph Levins, Edward Levins (Debbie), Trudie Levins (Dave Large), Marie Pinolini (Dave), Mary Ann "George" Bryszewski and his mother-in-law, Margaret Thesing.
Henry worked for many years with Billows Electric Supply as a truck driver.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Henry's visitation on Saturday, October 5th from 10 to 11 am at Saint Mary's R.C. Church: 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in Church. Interment will be held at a later date.
Family requests donations in memory of Henry to Ronald McDonald House, 550 Mickle Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103. Please write in memo: Henry J. Levins.
