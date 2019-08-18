|
|
Henry J. (Hank) Midura
Haddonfield, NJ - Henry J.(Hank) Midura, age 85, of Haddonfield, passed away, August 14, 2019.
The measure of a man's life is not in the wealth he acquired or the power he possessed, but in the hearts he touched as he passed through this world. For those of us who called him Husband, Dad, Pop-pop, Brother, Uncle and Friend, our lives are richer for having been touched by his kind heart and generous spirit, his wisdom and his sense of humor.
Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Frazee), loving father to Cindy of Bordentown NJ, Linda of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Hank Jr. of Atlantic City, NJ. one sister: Dorothy Argust of Lawrenceville, NJ; step son, Jeffrey Sparks; step daughter, Cheryl Sparks both of Pennsville NJ. 4 Grandchildren, Michael, Amy, Ryan and Morgan. Great Grandchild, Kyla. Nieces and nephews.
Hank worked for PSE&G as a senior executive manager, long time parishioner at Christ the King Church serving as an usher and Eucharistic minister. He was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Tuesday Aug. 20, 9 to 11 AM at Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Ave. Haddonfield, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Christ The King Church or St. Vincent DePaul Society, www.svdpusa.org.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019