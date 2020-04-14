|
|
Henry John Huber, Jr.
Of Marlton, NJ - Passed away on April 13, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Beck). Devoted father of Jennifer Huber, Rebecca Huber and Stephen Huber. Dear brother of Laurie Pinkham and Barbara Hart. Henry grew up in Churchville, PA and graduated from Council Rock High School in 1976. He received his Bachelors Degree in accounting from Drexel University, and has been working as a financial planner for over 20 years, most recently with AXA Advisors in Bala Cynwyd, PA. A service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020