Henry R. Murphy, Jr.
Gloucester City - Surrounded by his loving family, at home, on his 88th birthday. Loving and devoted husband of 62 years to the late Claire H. Murphy (nee Bignell). Loving father of Timothy Murphy (Nadine), Kevin Murphy (Roe), Claire Marie Lamont (Tony), Maureen Aguilar (Omar), Kathleen Kinnarney (Jim), Tricia Moore (Doug) and the late Brian Murphy. Cherished grandfather of Danielle Rassa (John), Brian Lamont (Sally), Matthew Lamont, Kirsten Walaski (Eddy), Maura Aguilar, Meaghan Murphy and Luke, Mac and Sophie Kinnarney. Cherished great-grandfather of Sean Rassa and Alexis Lamont. Beloved brother of Joan Upton (Jack) and brother-in-law of Mary Murphy and Marge Keenan. Predeceased by his siblings, Helen, Danny and John Murphy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his special friend, Roundhead "Brian".
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 1 PM in the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Memorial Donations may be made to Msgr. Lucitt's Needy Children's Fund, PO Box 87, Gloucester City, NJ 08030 or Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please memo: Henry R. Murphy, Jr.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Henry R. Murphy, Jr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph:856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from June 20 to June 21, 2019