Henry W. Luczkiewicz
Henry W. Luczkiewicz, on November 29, 2020 of Laurel Springs, NJ. Age 87 years. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Hess). Devoted father of Shirley Feldman and her husband Rick and Christopher Luczkiewicz. Dear brother of Joseph Luczkiewicz and the late Dorothy, Helen and George. Proud grandfather of Lauren Murray and her husband Kevin.
Henry was a US Army Veteran during the Korean War, he retired from the NJ Carpenter's Union Local 393. Henry was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family.
Interment with Military Honors will take place privately in the Camden County Veterans Cemetery, Camden NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ.
for lasting condolences.