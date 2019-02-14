Services
Budd Funeral Home
522 Salem Ave
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 845-1310
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
230 N. Evergreen Ave
Woodbury, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
230 N. Evergreen Ave
Woodbury, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Budd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert A. Budd Jr.

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Herbert A. Budd Jr. Obituary
Herbert A. Budd, Jr.

Washington Twp. - Herbert A. Budd, Jr., 82, died Friday, Feb. 8 at Manor Care, Washington Twp. with his family by his side. Herb is predeceased by his parents, Herbert A. Budd Sr. and Lillian Sheldon. Beloved husband of 62 years to Phyllis G. Budd (nee Geisler). Devoted Father of Randy (Donna) Budd, Wanda (Ken) McIlvaine, & Donalee (Jim) Boyd. Grandfather of Dana (Chris) Volk, Kimmie (Gene) Cuneo, Brian (Natalie) Boyd, Anthony Yula III, Randi (Christian) Gatti, David (Desiree) Boyd, Jamie (Sam) Salib and the late Christie Lee Yula. Great Grandfather of 14, Brother of Charles "Cabby" (Jackie) Budd and Dreana Lydic.

Herb graduated from Woodbury High School in 1954. A true entrepreneur, Herb was the founder of Budd's Pools in 1958 and of many other businesses in South Jersey. He also held a NJ Real Estate License for over 30 years, most recently with Budd Realty. He was a member of many professional and community organizations and a devoted volunteer. Herb was Past President of the National Swimming Pool Institute, Past District Governor of Rotary District #764 (1989-1990) and Past President Woodbury Lunch Rotary where he was member of for over 50 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with Florence Lodge #87 Woodbury and a member of the Shriners.

Herb was a devoted member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church where he served as past President of the St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Council.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday, February 16, 2019 after 9:30am in St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 230 N. Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Funeral service will be at 11:30am. Interment Eglington Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church at the above address, the Parkinson's Foundation atwww.parkinson.org/ or to Woodbury Rotary Club, PO Box 261, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Memories may be shared atwww.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Budd Funeral Home
Download Now